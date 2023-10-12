Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

En ringformet solformørkelse kommer til f.Kr., men vejret kan ødelægge udsigten

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 12, 2023
En ringformet solformørkelse kommer til f.Kr., men vejret kan ødelægge udsigten

An annular solar eclipse, a celestial event where the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, will be visible in parts of Earth’s western hemisphere this weekend. In British Columbia (B.C.), the eclipse will be visible for approximately two-and-a-half hours on Saturday, between 8:08 a.m. and 10:38 a.m. The peak of the eclipse is estimated to occur at 9:20 a.m.

Unlike a full solar eclipse where the moon completely blocks the sun, an annular eclipse creates a ring of light around the moon’s shadow. The next total eclipse is scheduled for April 8, 2024.

Unfortunately, B.C.’s South Coast may miss out on witnessing the event due to showers forecasted throughout the day. However, other parts of North, Central, and South America will have the opportunity to see the eclipse. Cities such as Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas, are among the best spots to view the event. Additionally, countries like Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama will also have good visibility for the eclipse.

It is essential to note that looking directly at the eclipse can harm the eyes. To safely observe the annular eclipse, sky-gazers are advised to wear specially designed glasses or create their own viewing devices using household objects. Protecting the eyes is paramount to avoid any damage or discomfort.

kilder:

– Timeanddate.com
– Canadian Space Agency
– NASA Sun & Space Twitter account

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Kvinder foretrækker fysisk styrke i kortsigtede forhold, men affiliativ humor for langsigtet succes

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Videnskab

Guide til sikker visning og fotografering af den ringformede solformørkelse

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Videnskab

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Kvinder foretrækker fysisk styrke i kortsigtede forhold, men affiliativ humor for langsigtet succes

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Guide til sikker visning og fotografering af den ringformede solformørkelse

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Satellites in Space: A Threat to Radio Astronomy and Our Connection to the Cosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Fluorescens bruges til at måle stressniveauer i sojabønner udsat for ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer