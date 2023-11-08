NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Discovers Unusual Binary Asteroid

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft recently achieved a groundbreaking milestone during a flyby, as it became the first to capture close-up images of a binary asteroid. The encounter with the asteroid Dinkinesh on November 1, 2023, revealed a surprising discovery: Dinkinesh has not one, but two accompanying satellites orbiting it.

Initial images transmitted after the flyby appeared to show the two asteroids stacked behind one another. However, subsequent images captured before and after the closest approach unveiled the true binary nature of the asteroids. Lucy’s imaging system, which performed flawlessly during the test run, enabled the spacecraft to track the asteroids and obtain multiple viewing angles.

Binary asteroids, which consist of two objects orbiting each other, are relatively common in the solar system. However, observing them up close provides invaluable data for scientists. Hal Levison, Lucy’s principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute, expressed astonishment at the discovery, particularly the similar sizes of the satellite components. This unique system presents a fascinating puzzle that the scientific community eagerly awaits solving.

While the primary mission of Lucy is to survey Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, the Dinkinesh flyby served as a crucial test before the spacecraft’s encounter with these mysterious and unexplored objects in 2027. NASA’s Lucy program scientist, Tom Statler, emphasized the importance of such surprises in pushing scientific inquiry forward and prompting new questions to be asked.

Lucy will continue transmitting images and data from the flyby back to Earth, aiding scientists in gaining a better understanding of asteroid shapes and formations. After a gravity assist at Earth in December 2024, the spacecraft will observe another asteroid in 2025 before reaching its main Jupiter Trojan targets.

Ofte stillede spørgsmål

What is a binary asteroid?

A binary asteroid is a system consisting of two objects orbiting each other, commonly found in the solar system.

What was the significance of Lucy’s flyby encounter with Dinkinesh?

Lucy’s encounter with the asteroid Dinkinesh provided scientists with close-up images of a binary asteroid, offering valuable data and insights into asteroid formations and characteristics.

What did the additional images captured during the flyby reveal?

The additional images taken before and after the closest approach showed the true binary nature of the asteroids, with one asteroid orbiting the other.

What is Lucy’s primary mission?

Lucy’s primary mission is to survey Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, which are a mysterious and unexplored population of objects.

When will Lucy reach its main Jupiter Trojan targets?

After completing a gravity assist at Earth in December 2024 and observing another asteroid in 2025, Lucy is expected to reach its main Jupiter Trojan targets in 2027.

(Source: NASA, URL: www.nasa.gov)