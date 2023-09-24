Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

ISRO Developing Missions to Return Samples from the Moon

ByMampho Brescia

September 24, 2023
India’s space agency, ISRO, is making significant advancements in its mission to return samples from the Moon to Earth. Following the success of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third mission to the Moon, ISRO is now focusing on developing the expertise required for sample return missions.

One crucial step in this direction was the hop experiment carried out by the Vikram lander on September 3. During the experiment, the lander fired up its rockets and elevated itself to a height of 40cm before landing back safely. This successful demonstration will serve as the foundation for future lunar missions, according to an unnamed ISRO official.

By analyzing the data collected during Chandrayaan-3 and other moon experiments, ISRO aims to design programs that would enable the safe return of lunar samples to Earth. While there is no definitive timeline for this mission, the space agency is actively working on developing the necessary systems.

The ability to take off from and land on another celestial object is a significant accomplishment, and only a few countries have demonstrated this capability. Therefore, the success of the hop experiment is a crucial milestone for ISRO’s plans for sample return missions.

In addition to its efforts in lunar exploration, ISRO is collaborating with Japan on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) project. This initiative aims to explore the Moon’s polar regions for water and other resources. The project involves the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) overseeing the lunar rover, while ISRO is responsible for the lander that will carry the rover. The rover will also carry observation instruments from NASA and ESA.

The discovery of water on the Moon’s polar regions could have significant implications for future human activities on the Moon. It could serve as a potential energy source, making it an essential focus of research and exploration.

Overall, ISRO’s developments in sample return missions and its collaboration on the LUPEX project with Japan are significant steps towards unlocking the hidden secrets of the Moon and paving the way for future lunar exploration missions.

kilder:
– Hindustan Times [No URL provided]
– Images: ISRO [No URL provided]

