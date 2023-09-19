Byliv

"Ismusen": Fossile tænder fra gammelt spidsmus-lignende dyr fundet i Arktis Alaska

September 19, 2023
"Ismusen": Fossile tænder fra gammelt spidsmus-lignende dyr fundet i Arktis Alaska

Summary: Researchers have discovered fossil teeth from a tiny rodent-like creature called Sikuomys mikros, which has been nicknamed the “ice mouse,” that lived over 70 million years ago in what is now Alaska. The creature, about the size of a house mouse, thrived in the freezing temperatures and darkness of the Arctic winter, alongside various dinosaur species. The teeth, measuring only 1 to 1.5 millimeters in size, were found within sediment collected from three separate sites in the Prince Creek Formation, an area rich with dinosaur fossils. The teeth were distinct enough from those of its close relatives to classify it as a new species. Although little is known about the creature’s behaviors and lifestyle, scientists speculate that it may have remained active throughout the winter, feeding on insects and other invertebrates to sustain itself in the harsh environment. The small size of the Sikuomys mikros is believed to be an evolutionary adaptation, allowing it to require less food during the winter months.

The Prince Creek Formation, located above the Arctic Circle, provides a unique window into the prehistoric inhabitants of the region during the time of the dinosaurs. The discovery of the “ice mouse” teeth adds to our understanding of the diverse ecosystems that existed in the ancient Arctic, challenging our preconceptions about the limitations of life in extreme environments.

Source: Journal of Systematic Palaeontology (August 2021)

