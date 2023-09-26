The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched by NASA, recently completed its seven-year journey by successfully returning a sample of dust and rock from the asteroid Bennu. This sample, likely to be the largest ever collected from an asteroid, will provide valuable insights into the origins of the Solar System and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

During its mission, OSIRIS-REx orbited the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu for two and a half years, mapping its surface and gathering data on its properties. This extensive study was important not only for understanding the composition and formation of asteroids but also for assessing the risk they may pose if they come into contact with Earth.

Asteroids are remnants from the early Solar System, and studying them can provide valuable information about the formation of planets and the distribution of elements necessary for life. By analyzing the collected samples, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries of the Solar System’s origins and gain insights into the distribution of water, carbon, and other minerals.

Obtaining actual samples from asteroids is crucial for in-depth chemical analysis, as telescopes on Earth can only provide a rough understanding of their composition. While more than 70,000 meteorites have been collected on Earth, they represent less than 0.1% of the known types of asteroids. Retrieving uncontaminated samples directly from asteroids enables scientists to study these celestial bodies more accurately.

Sample return missions like OSIRIS-REx are incredibly challenging from a technical standpoint. The spacecraft must travel millions of kilometers, match the target’s speed, find a safe landing site, collect the sample without crashing, store it securely, and autonomously return to Earth due to long communication delays. OSIRIS-REx joins previous sample return missions such as Stardust (from comet Wild-2), Hayabusa (from asteroid Itokawa), and Hayabusa2 (from asteroid Ryugu), further expanding our understanding of extraterrestrial materials.

The successful return of the OSIRIS-REx sample is a significant achievement for the scientific community. Scientists at Curtin University, who have been involved in various sample return missions, will be among the first to receive and analyze the collected samples. The samples will undergo careful examination at the Johnson Space Centre to uncover their scientific potential and further our understanding of the Solar System and the possibility of life beyond Earth.

Kilder: NASA