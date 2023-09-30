Byliv

Afsløring af nye teknologier og kraften i AI

Videnskab

Fordele ved at bruge bentonitler til tænder og mundpleje

ByRobert Andrew

September 30, 2023
Fordele ved at bruge bentonitler til tænder og mundpleje

Bentonite clay, derived from volcanic ash, is gaining popularity as a natural alternative for oral hygiene. Unlike mainstream oral care products that contain chemicals and abrasives, bentonite clay offers several advantages for teeth and oral health.

Bentonite clay is composed of negatively charged particles that form a sponge-like structure when in contact with water. This structure has the ability to absorb toxins, bacteria, and fungi, making it an excellent option for oral care. Additionally, it leaves behind essential minerals like calcium and magnesium, which are beneficial for oral health.

To use bentonite clay for teeth, you can create a homemade tooth powder by combining bentonite clay, baking soda, xylitol powder, sea salt, and a few drops of essential oil for flavor. Mix the ingredients with a non-metal spoon and store the powder in an airtight container. Use this powder in the same manner as traditional toothpaste, ideally twice a day.

Using bentonite clay for teeth offers several benefits. Firstly, it helps remove impurities from the mouth, preventing the development of plaque and tartar. Secondly, it neutralizes bacteria and raises the pH of the mouth, maintaining overall oral health. Thirdly, it promotes healthy enamel by providing necessary minerals and stimulating saliva production. Lastly, it can whiten and polish the teeth, providing a natural shine.

In conclusion, bentonite clay is an excellent alternative to artificial toothpaste and mouthwashes. It offers protection against toxins, bacteria, microorganisms, and acids produced during food breakdown. By using bentonite clay for teeth, you can achieve healthy teeth, gums, and overall oral hygiene.

kilder:
– Definition of Bentonite Clay:
– How to Use Bentonite Clay for Teeth:
– Benefits of Bentonite Clay for Teeth:

By Robert Andrew

relaterede indlæg

Videnskab

Nyt CRISPR-baseret genredigeringsværktøj giver løfte om behandling af genetiske lidelser

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Videnskab

Plantning af forårsløg: Bedre sent end aldrig

Oktober 1, 2023 Robert Andrew
Videnskab

Indvirkningen af ​​pigmentkoncentration og tørretemperatur på mønsteret af tørret maling

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Du gik glip af

Videnskab

Nyt CRISPR-baseret genredigeringsværktøj giver løfte om behandling af genetiske lidelser

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Plantning af forårsløg: Bedre sent end aldrig

Oktober 1, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Indvirkningen af ​​pigmentkoncentration og tørretemperatur på mønsteret af tørret maling

Oktober 1, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Kommentarer
Videnskab

Ny kogebog med kemiske opskrifter guider Søg efter udenjordisk liv

Oktober 1, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Kommentarer