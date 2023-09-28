Byliv

Pattedyr kan stå over for udryddelse, da Jorden bliver for varm om 250 millioner år, viser undersøgelse

ByRobert Andrew

September 28, 2023
A new study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that mammals may face extinction 250 million years from now due to the extreme heat of a future supercontinent formed around the equator. The study challenges the traditional belief that life on Earth will continue until the “runaway greenhouse” phase, where heat becomes trapped in the atmosphere and the oceans evaporate, billions of years from now.

The research conducted by Alexander Farnsworth, a climate researcher at the University of Bristol, highlights the limitations of mammals’ ability to resist heat. While mammals have evolved mechanisms such as sweat, circulatory systems, and the ability to seek cooler environments, these adaptations have their limits. The study suggests that Earth could reach a climate tipping point rendering it uninhabitable to mammalian life.

The end date for mammals, according to the study, is approximately 250 million years in the future, coinciding with the same time period since mammals first appeared. Although making predictions about Earth’s distant future is challenging, Farnsworth and his colleagues identify three key factors that will contribute to rising temperatures on the planet.

Firstly, the formation of a supercontinent, predictably named Pangea Ultima, is expected to bring together all the current continents near the equator. This will result in the majority of land areas being located in the hot and humid tropics, posing significant challenges for mammalian survival. Additionally, the convergence of continents will coincide with increased volcanic activity, releasing substantial amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Finally, as the sun ages, it will emit more energy, leading to a gradual increase in temperatures. Combined, these factors will create a situation where much of the supercontinent will experience average monthly temperatures exceeding 40 to 60 degrees centigrade.

While the future state of the planet is uncertain, this study sheds light on potential challenges for mammalian life due to rising temperatures. Further research is necessary to fully understand the long-term consequences of these environmental changes and their impact on different species.

kilder:

– Nature Geoscience study

– Alexander Farnsworth, climate researcher at the University of Bristol

