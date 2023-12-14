NASA’s NEOWISE, the asteroid and comet-hunting infrared space telescope, has had a decade full of accomplishments since its reactivated mission began in 2013. However, its impressive run is now nearing its end as it falls victim to the effects of solar activity.

Solar maximum, a period when the sun experiences increased activity every 11 years, is causing NEOWISE to fall out of orbit. As the sun heats up Earth’s atmosphere, atmospheric gases create drag on satellites, slowing them down. With solar maximum approaching, NEOWISE can no longer maintain its orbit above our atmosphere and is spiraling back towards the Earth.

This second life of NEOWISE began in 2010 when it repurposed a different mission, the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE), which launched in 2009. Data from WISE and NEOWISE has contributed greatly to the study of distant galaxies, cool stars, comets, and near-Earth asteroids.

Although NEOWISE can no longer observe the universe’s coldest objects without cryogenic coolant, it still plays a crucial role in aiding planetary defense efforts by surveying and studying near-Earth asteroids and comets. The mission has not only helped astronomers locate these objects, but also provided valuable data on their sizes, reflectivity, and composition.

While the impending end of NEOWISE is unfortunate, its legacy will be carried forward by NASA’s upcoming NEO Surveyor mission. Scheduled for launch in 2027, NEO Surveyor will build upon NEOWISE’s achievements by seeking out dark asteroids, comets with low reflectivity, and objects that approach Earth from the sun’s direction. It will also search for Earth Trojans, asteroids that lead or trail our planet’s orbit.

As NEOWISE continues its descent towards Earth, its contribution to the field of planetary defense and space exploration will be remembered and celebrated.