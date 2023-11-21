What did Sam Walton say before he died?

In a world where successful entrepreneurs are often idolized for their achievements, the words they leave behind hold immense value. Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, was one such visionary leader who left an indelible mark on the retail industry. As his life came to a close, many wondered what final wisdom he imparted to those around him. While the exact words spoken by Walton on his deathbed remain unknown, his legacy and teachings continue to inspire millions.

Walton, born on March 29, 1918, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, had a profound impact on the retail landscape. He founded Walmart in 1962, with a vision to provide affordable goods to customers in small towns across America. Through his relentless pursuit of low prices and exceptional customer service, he transformed Walmart into the global retail giant it is today.

During his lifetime, Walton shared numerous insights and philosophies that shaped his business approach. He emphasized the importance of building strong relationships with customers, suppliers, and employees. His famous quote, “There is only one boss: the customer,” encapsulates his belief in putting the customer at the center of every decision.

While there is no record of Walton’s final words, his teachings continue to guide the company he built. Walmart’s core values, known as the “Three Basic Beliefs,” reflect his principles: respect for individuals, service to customers, and striving for excellence. These values are deeply ingrained in the company’s culture and are upheld by its employees worldwide.

