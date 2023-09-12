Bywyd y Ddinas

Warbits+: Agor Cofrestriadau Beta Nawr yn Fyw ar gyfer Symudol a PC

Mamffo Brescia

Medi 12, 2023
Warbits+: Agor Cofrestriadau Beta Nawr yn Fyw ar gyfer Symudol a PC

Risky Lab’s Warbits, a beloved take on the classic Advance Wars gameplay, is undergoing a complete rebuild to include modern screen sizes, cross-platform play, community creation support, and various quality of life improvements. The open beta sign-ups for Warbits+ are now available on both Steam and iOS, and will remain open until September 20th.

Warbits+ will be released on PC next month, while the mobile version’s release date has yet to be announced. However, players can wishlist the game on Steam and even download the demo in the meantime. The new release will feature 6 campaign missions, 4 skirmish missions, 4 puzzle missions, a map editor, and support for both local and online multiplayer.

The original Warbits game was highly praised, as demonstrated by its positive postmortem and its recognition as Game of the Week upon its release. The upcoming Warbits+ open beta is highly anticipated, with players eager to experience the improved gameplay on Steam Deck and iPad.

If you haven’t played the original Warbits or Advance Wars, it may be worth checking out reviews to get an idea of the game’s addictive nature and strategic gameplay. To stay updated on the latest news and developments regarding Warbits+, visit the official website.

Mamffo Brescia

