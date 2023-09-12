Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Newyddion

Ydy'r Bydysawd Mewn gwirionedd yn Fach?

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 12, 2023
Ydy'r Bydysawd Mewn gwirionedd yn Fach?

A new study published on the arXiv preprint server challenges the belief that the universe is much larger than what we can observe. While most cosmologists argue that the observable universe is just a small part of an unimaginably vast creation, this paper suggests that the observable universe is mostly all there is.

One reason why cosmologists believe the universe is large is the distribution of galaxy clusters. If the universe didn’t extend beyond what we can see, galaxies would cluster towards our region without any asymmetry. However, the fact that galaxies cluster at a similar scale throughout the visible universe indicates that the observable universe is homogeneous and isotropic.

Another point to consider is that spacetime is flat. If it weren’t, our view of distant galaxies would be distorted. However, based on our observations, the flatness of spacetime implies that the universe is at least 400 times larger than the observable universe.

The almost perfect uniformity of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) is also significant. Astronomers have proposed that early cosmic inflation, a period of tremendous expansion after the Big Bang, could account for this uniformity. If true, it would suggest that the universe is on the order of 10^26 times larger than what we can observe.

However, string theory enters the picture. Theoretical models in string theory that are compatible with quantum gravity and other important factors often do not involve early cosmic inflation. These models are referred to as being in the “swampland” of theories that aren’t promising.

In this new study, the authors explore higher-dimensional structures within string theory as an alternative to early cosmic inflation. By considering higher-dimensional universes, they suggest that the universe may only be a hundred or a thousand times larger than what we can observe.

While this is a fascinating concept, it is important to note that these are still theoretical models and further research is needed to determine if they accurately describe our universe.

Ffynonellau:
– https://arxiv.org/abs/1810.10542
– https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2019/how-big-is-the-universe

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Newyddion

Tales of Arise: Y Tu Hwnt i'r Wawr DLC - Parhad o'r Siwrnai Epig

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Newyddion

Braich yn Gwneud Debut Llwyddiannus ar Nasdaq gydag IPO

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Newyddion

Yr Apple Watch 9: Golwg ar Smartwatches Amgen

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlynedd ar gyfer Nintendo Switch: Gwelliannau Gweledol gyda Chost?

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae Apple yn Cyflwyno Cyfres Gwylio Apple Carbon-Niwtral 9 i Leihau'r Effaith Amgylcheddol

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae Chip Foose Hand yn Braslunio Cysyniad Rasio Mustang ar gyfer SEMA

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Sut i Wella Eich Cynhyrchiant yn y Gweithle

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau