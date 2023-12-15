Strategaeth Amgen Llygad Prif Ymgeiswyr Gweriniaethol i Drechu Trump

In the race for the Republican nominee in the upcoming Iowa caucuses, some Republicans are considering an alternative strategy to upend former President Donald Trump’s grip on the campaign. Rather than aiming for first place, these Republicans are looking to secure a convincing second place and position themselves as the last candidate standing in the event that Trump is forced to exit the race. While this strategy may seem like a long-shot, it could lead contenders such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to stay in the race longer than expected.

The idea of a strong second-place finish gaining legitimacy as the next best contender for the nomination is gaining traction among GOP donors and strategists. They believe that if Trump’s legal troubles or his advanced age become significant factors, the candidate with the best performance in second place would have the most compelling claim to be the nominee at the party’s convention. Prominent Republican fundraiser Bobbie Kilberg suggests that Trump may not secure first place in one or more of the first three primaries, making the fight for second place valuable for the field.

The emphasis on securing second place is not only about potentially challenging Trump in a one-on-one matchup but also about positioning oneself to replace him if he is forced to withdraw from the race. A strong second-place finish, with a noticeable performance gap from third place, could strengthen the case for the runner-up becoming the front-runner.

While contenders like Haley and DeSantis have been locked in a heated battle for second place, they face significant polling deficits against Trump. Nationally, Trump maintains a lead of 40-50 points over them. Even in key states like Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina, where Trump’s leads are narrower, he still maintains sizable advantages.

Despite the focus on securing first place, some Republicans recognize the unorthodox path to the nomination as the only feasible option in the face of Trump’s dominance. With Trump turning 78 next year and facing legal proceedings related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, rivals see the battle for second place as potentially having more immediate value than in previous years.

While candidates like Haley and DeSantis insist that their goal is to win, they have also invested time and effort in differentiating themselves from Trump. Haley portrays herself as more electable than Trump, labeling him as the most disliked politician in America and aiming to reject the chaos of recent years. DeSantis, on the other hand, emphasizes policy wins and prolonged conservative leadership beyond Trump’s potential single term.

Ultimately, the battle for second place may have significant repercussions in this Republican primary race, potentially determining the front-runner status in the coming months.