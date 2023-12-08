Mae Cyfleoedd Newydd yn Codi fel Eiriolwyr SAG-AFTRA ar gyfer Amddiffyniadau AI yn y Diwydiant Hapchwarae

In the midst of the highly anticipated Game Awards in Los Angeles, members of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are seizing the opportunity to shed light on critical issues within the interactive media division. While leafleting outside the event, SAG-AFTRA members, joined by the Game Workers of SoCal, are focusing on the challenges they face while attempting to negotiate a new contract with game publishers.

Contrary to rumors, SAG-AFTRA clarifies that they are not currently picketing or on strike, although the possibility of a strike authorization vote looms. Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and video game producers concluded unsuccessfully in September, with little progress since then. The three core unresolved issues are wage increases, safety concerns for movement performers, and ethical AI protections.

To address the issue of AI, SAG-AFTRA emphasizes the need for transparency, informed consent, and fair compensation when using AI technology to create performances. Sarah Elmaleh, Chair of SAG-AFTRA’s Interactive Media Negotiating Committee, asserts that their proposed terms are reasonable and collaborative, designed to prevent the exploitation of professional performers while enabling productive partnerships with developers.

The issue of AI in the gaming industry is not limited to voice actors; it has far-reaching implications. However, SAG-AFTRA, being the only unionized profession in the gaming industry, plays a vital role in collectively bargaining for industry-wide frameworks that benefit all stakeholders.

In addition to advocating for AI protections, the guild is expressing solidarity with game developers, recognizing the challenges they have faced throughout the year, including layoffs and reports of toxic workplaces. SAG-AFTRA aims to foster an industry that prioritizes the well-being and sustainability of all professionals involved in game development.

As the Game Awards celebrate the achievements of the gaming industry, SAG-AFTRA highlights the importance of addressing fundamental needs while honoring the individuals behind the games. By advocating for fair treatment and protection of workers, the industry can continue to thrive and deliver memorable gaming experiences to fans worldwide.