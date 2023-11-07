Mae Google yn Datgelu Diweddariadau Newydd Cyffrous ar gyfer Apiau a Gwasanaethau Android ym mis Tachwedd

Google is preparing to roll out an array of fresh features and changes to the core system apps on Android devices this November. The tech giant, responsible for the Play Store, Google Play Services, Android System Intelligence, Android WebView, and Google Play system updates, is determined to enhance the user experience and make our devices even smarter.

To help users stay up-to-date with these exciting updates, Google has introduced a new organizational style for its monthly patch notes. This makes it easier than ever to identify which updates are responsible for specific changes without the need for constant reference.

In the upcoming Play Store version 38.3, Google intends to improve the search result experience by introducing a convenient shortcut that directly takes users to the desired app or game. Additionally, the Play Store will now facilitate the uninstallation of Android apps from connected devices. This feature is particularly significant following recent updates that enable users to install apps on their smartwatches or tablets through their phones.

Further enhancements to the Play Store include an updated design for Google Play Protect information cards, providing users with a visually appealing and efficient experience. Additionally, Google will now prompt users to enable notifications when pre-registering for an app, ensuring they stay informed and never miss out on pre-release perks.

While Play Services version 23.43 does not bring any significant updates, Google continues to support developers by providing new features to enhance analytics and diagnostics in their apps. These new developer features can contribute to a more seamless and efficient user experience.

As always, to take advantage of these exciting new features, it is crucial to ensure that each app is updated to its latest version. Simply head to the Play Store listing for Google Play Services or Google Play Store to check for updates.

With these remarkable updates, Google aims to elevate the functionality and convenience of its core system apps, allowing users to enjoy an enhanced Android experience like never before.

Cwestiynau Cyffredin

1. How can I update Google Play Services and the Play Store on my Android device?

To update Google Play Services, you can follow a direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update from there if available. To update the Play Store itself, tap your avatar in the corner and go to “Settings.” Under the “About” section, you’ll find an option to “Update Play Store.”

2. How do I uninstall Android apps from connected devices through the Play Store?

With the new Play Store update, it is now easier to uninstall Android apps from connected devices. Simply navigate to the app you wish to uninstall and follow the provided instructions in the Play Store.

3. What are the new features for developers in Google Play Services version 23.43?

Google Play Services version 23.43 introduces new developer features to support analytics and diagnostics processes in both Google and third-party apps. These features enable developers to gather valuable insights and improve the overall performance of their apps.