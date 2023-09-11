Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Newyddion

New Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Offers Great Value for Fans

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 11, 2023
New Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Offers Great Value for Fans

The recently launched Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box has become a hit among Borderlands fans, quickly climbing the “Top Paid” Xbox chart. Since its release on September 1st, the collection has reached the second spot on the UK chart, and remains at number seven in the US.

One of the main reasons for its popularity is the massive 60% discount currently available, which brings the price down from £123.99 / $149.99 to £49.59 / $59.99. Additionally, those who already own any of the games included in the collection can enjoy an even bigger discount.

The Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box includes six games, along with all the add-on content for each game. Fans can expect hours of immersive gameplay and exploration in the unique Borderlands universe.

For those interested in purchasing the collection, now is the perfect time to do so before the discount expires around Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The collection can be easily found on the Xbox Store.

Many fans are excited about this offer, as it provides great value for the six games and their additional content. However, opinions may differ, and individuals are encouraged to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Please note that some of the links provided in this article are affiliate links, which means that a small percentage of the sale may go to the publisher if a purchase is made. More information on this can be found in our FTC Disclosure.

Ffynonellau:
– Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box on Xbox Store

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Newyddion

Tales of Arise: Y Tu Hwnt i'r Wawr DLC - Parhad o'r Siwrnai Epig

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Newyddion

Braich yn Gwneud Debut Llwyddiannus ar Nasdaq gydag IPO

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Newyddion

Yr Apple Watch 9: Golwg ar Smartwatches Amgen

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlynedd ar gyfer Nintendo Switch: Gwelliannau Gweledol gyda Chost?

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae Apple yn Cyflwyno Cyfres Gwylio Apple Carbon-Niwtral 9 i Leihau'r Effaith Amgylcheddol

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae Chip Foose Hand yn Braslunio Cysyniad Rasio Mustang ar gyfer SEMA

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Sut i Wella Eich Cynhyrchiant yn y Gweithle

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau