Tourists visiting Grand Teton National Park had a heart-stopping experience when they inadvertently angered a mother grizzly bear and her cub. The incident, captured on video by another visitor and shared on social media, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of wildlife safety.

In the video, the two tourists can be seen standing outside their car to take pictures of the bears at the roadside. However, their actions quickly escalated the situation, with the mother bear charging towards them. One man managed to seek refuge inside the car, while the other fled to the roof.

While the tourists were fortunate to escape unharmed, the incident highlights the potential dangers of getting too close to wildlife. The National Park Service (NPS) emphasizes that both black bears and grizzlies can become aggressive if they feel threatened or if their young or food source is endangered.

It is crucial for visitors to be aware of a bear’s body language to determine its mood. Signs of agitation include swaying of the head, huffing, clacking of the teeth, as well as a lowered head and laid-back ears indicating aggression. In the event of a bear charge, running is not advised. Instead, it is recommended to wait until the bear stops and then slowly back away. Bear spray can be a useful tool during such encounters.

Grand Teton National Park is home to both black bears and grizzlies, and while these animals generally avoid interactions with humans, it is essential for visitors to respect their space and maintain a safe distance. The incident serves as a cautionary tale for all tourists, emphasizing the need to prioritize wildlife safety and responsible behavior in natural habitats.

For further guidance on encountering bears and ensuring wildlife safety, refer to our comprehensive guides: “What to Do If You Meet a Bear” and “Wildlife Safety: Eight Tips for Unexpected Encounters.” By adhering to these recommendations, tourists can enjoy the beauty of nature while ensuring their own safety and the well-being of the animals that call these exquisite landscapes home.