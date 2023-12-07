Arestio Dyn am Yrru'n Ddi-hid a Meddu ar Gerbyd Wedi'i Ddwyn

A man was apprehended early Monday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. when an officer observed the suspect run a red light at Boardman Poland Road and Market Street. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect evaded the officer by speeding through another red light at Boardman Canfield Road and Glenwood Avenue, and continued to accelerate northbound.

During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle reached speeds of approximately 90 miles per hour, causing the driver to lose control multiple times and fishtail. Ultimately, the chase came to an abrupt end on Glenwood Avenue, just south of Brainard Drive. Police promptly apprehended the driver, identified as Kealin Jenkins, 33.

Upon further investigation, officers detected the odor of alcohol on Jenkins’ breath and he admitted to recently smoking crack cocaine. Additionally, an open container of beer was found in the cupholder of the stolen vehicle. Jenkins not only acknowledged consuming the beer but also requested more.

Further inspection of the stolen vehicle revealed a broken window and peeled steering column, suggesting that it had been unlawfully taken. Authorities promptly contacted the vehicle’s owner, who confirmed that the car had been parked in his Youngstown driveway.

Jenkins now faces multiple charges, including operating a vehicle under the influence (OVI), receiving stolen property, possession of an open container, driving with a suspended license, reckless operation, and failure to comply. Breathalyzer results indicated that Jenkins had a blood alcohol concentration of .174, well above the legal limit of .08.

While Jenkins claimed to have obtained the stolen vehicle from two unidentified juveniles in Youngstown, he provided no further information to assist in identifying the suspects. Jenkins appeared in court on Tuesday and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 12th.