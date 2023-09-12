Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Newyddion

Efallai y bydd Telesgop Gofod James Webb Wedi Darganfod Byd Hycean

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Medi 12, 2023
Efallai y bydd Telesgop Gofod James Webb Wedi Darganfod Byd Hycean

A new study using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) suggests the existence of hycean planets – a type of planet that could potentially harbor alien life. Hycean planets are characterized by having a warm sea hundreds of kilometers deep, a thick hydrogen and water-rich atmosphere, and no continents. While these planets have long been hypothesized, the JWST may have spotted one for the first time.

These planets are believed to be common among super-Earths, which are planets with a mass and size larger than Earth. They are often found orbiting red dwarf stars, which are known for their intense solar flares. However, the strong surface gravity of hycean planets may allow them to retain much of their initial hydrogen and helium atmosphere, making them suitable environments for alien life.

The planet in question is K2-18 b, located 120 light-years away from Earth. It has a mass nearly 9 times that of Earth and a radius almost 3 times larger. JWST’s observations of this planet have revealed strong signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in its atmosphere, consistent with the characteristics of a hycean world. The presence of these gases further supports the possibility of habitability.

The study also found hints of a chemical called dimethyl sulfide (DMS) in K2-18 b’s atmosphere. On Earth, DMS is primarily produced by microbial marine life such as phytoplankton. While this could be a potential biosignature, the data is currently inconclusive, and further observations are needed to confirm its presence.

Future observations with JWST’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI) and other instruments will be conducted to gather more data on K2-18 b’s atmosphere and to search for additional evidence of DMS. These findings open up the exciting possibility of discovering more hycean worlds and potentially finding alien life in their vast oceans.

Source: Nikku Madhusudhan et al. “Carbon-bearing Molecules in a Possible Hycean Atmosphere.” Presented at The First Year of JWST Science Conference (2023)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Post Perthnasol

Newyddion

Chwalu Crater Dirgel ar Draeth Dulyn

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Newyddion

Gorfodi Apple i Fabwysiadu USB-C yng Nghyfres iPhone 15

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Newyddion

Ymchwilwyr Labordy Cenedlaethol Oak Ridge yn Ymchwilio i Ymddygiad Ferroelectrig Hafnium Oxide

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Rhaglen Fasnachu i Mewn Apple i Yrru Gwerthiant yn India

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Gall Robot Maint Pryfed sy'n cael ei Bweru gan Ffrwydrad Gropian, Neidio, a Chario Llwythi Trwm

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Dadansoddiad: Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlwyddyn ar gyfer Switch Yn ôl pob sôn yn Targedu 30FPS

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Cyflwyno'r iPhone Titanium Newydd 15 Pro: Ysgafnach a Mwy Gwydn

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau