Rheolau Goruchaf Lys Illinois Y Diwydiant Gofal Iechyd Wedi'i Eithrio o Gyfraith Preifatrwydd Biometrig

The Illinois Supreme Court has made a unanimous decision stating that the health care industry is exempt from the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). BIPA, introduced in 2008, prohibits the use of any individual’s biometric information without their explicit permission. This law has been used in various class action settlements against social media giants such as Facebook. Recently, White Castle employees utilized BIPA to challenge the company’s fingerprint policy.

Attorney James Zouras, representing health care staff suing hospitals, argued that HIPAA has no connection to BIPA. Zouras expressed concern that if the defendant’s stance is correct, approximately 10% of Illinois workforce members in the health care sector would be deprived of biometric privacy protections. On the other side, Attorney Bonnie DelGobbo, speaking on behalf of a health care system, contended that HIPAA excludes health care workers from BIPA. She stated that using biometric information to access medication dispensing stations is considered essential health care treatment under HIPAA.

The Illinois Supreme Court, in its unanimous decision, affirmed that a health care worker’s biometric information, utilized to gain access to medication dispensing stations for patient care, is classified under “information collected, used, or stored for health care treatment, payment, or operations under [HIPAA].” Consequently, this biometric data is exempt from BIPA’s protections as outlined in section 10 of the Act. As a result of this ruling, the case has been sent back to the circuit court for further proceedings.

In conclusion, the Illinois Supreme Court’s decision upholds that health care providers and workers are exempt from BIPA due to HIPAA. This ruling emphasizes the importance of biometric privacy in the health care sector and sets a precedent for future cases involving the use of biometric data in this industry.