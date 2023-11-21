Mae Google Fi Wireless yn Cynnig Gostyngiad o $75 ar Pixel Watch 2 LTE ar gyfer Tanysgrifwyr Presennol

Google Fi Wireless is providing a special Black Friday deal for existing MVNO subscribers, offering a $75 discount on the Pixel Watch 2 LTE. To avail the discount, users need to use the promo code BLACKFRIDAY during checkout, bringing the price down to $324.99. However, Google has not specified the duration of this deal, so it is advisable for interested customers to make their purchase soon.

Meanwhile, the US Google Store and other retailers are selling the original Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi) at $199.99, whereas the LTE model is priced at $249.99 after receiving an $80 discount. It remains to be seen whether Google will continue selling the previous wearable as the more affordable option in the lineup.

In addition to the discount on the Pixel Watch 2 LTE, Google Fi Wireless is also offering a $10 discount on various Pixel Watch bands such as the Active, Stretch, Leather, and Two-Tone Leather bands, as well as $10 off the Charging Cable, available at the Google Store.

Furthermore, Google Fi has introduced several other Black Friday deals for its customers. These include: $699 back on Pixel 8 after 24 monthly bill credits when signed up for the Unlimited Plus plan until the end of the year, $200 off on all Pixel 8 purchases instantly with the promo code EXTRA200, a saving of $300 on Pixel 8 for existing customers, and up to $550 back after 24 months on the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 devices. Additionally, customers can benefit from a $600 back on the Motorola razr+ after 24 monthly bill credits.

If you are considering purchasing the Pixel Watch 2 LTE or other Google Fi Black Friday deals, ensure to take advantage of these limited-time offers and enjoy exclusive discounts on your favorite devices.

Cwestiynau Cyffredin

1. Can I use the $75 discount on the Pixel Watch 2 LTE if I am not an existing Google Fi Wireless subscriber?

No, the $75 discount on the Pixel Watch 2 LTE is specifically offered to existing MVNO subscribers of Google Fi Wireless. If you are not a current subscriber, you may not be eligible for this particular deal.

2. How long is the Black Friday deal for the Pixel Watch 2 LTE valid?

Google has not provided specific information regarding the duration of the Black Friday deal for the Pixel Watch 2 LTE. It is recommended to make your purchase as soon as possible to ensure you don’t miss out on the discount.

3. Are there any other discounts available on Google Fi for Black Friday?

Yes, in addition to the Pixel Watch 2 LTE deal, Google Fi Wireless is offering discounts on various devices, including the Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23 devices. There are also discounts on Pixel Watch bands and the Charging Cable.

4. Can I combine multiple Black Friday deals on Google Fi Wireless?

While specific combinations may vary, you should be able to take advantage of multiple Black Friday deals on Google Fi Wireless. For example, if you are an existing subscriber, you can benefit from the discount on the Pixel Watch 2 LTE as well as the discounts on other devices such as the Pixel 8.

5. Where can I find more information about Google Fi Wireless and its Black Friday deals?

You can visit the Google Fi Wireless website or follow their official social media channels to find more information about their Black Friday deals. Additionally, technology news websites and forums may also provide further details about these offers.