Mae Defnyddwyr Google Drive yn Profi Colled Ffeil Dirgel

Summary: Google Drive users are reporting the loss of files, and Google’s response to the issue has been vague and unhelpful. Despite acknowledging the problem and providing a supposed fix, users are still experiencing missing files and are frustrated with the lack of transparency from Google.

Google Drive, a popular cloud storage service, is facing its second “lost data” incident within a few months. Users have reported mysteriously losing files, with spreadsheets and documents disappearing from the web interface. While Google describes the issue as a “syncing problem,” it does not explain why files are completely vanishing.

The default syncing mode, known as “file streaming,” is believed to be the main culprit in this fiasco. This mode removes files from users’ computers and stores them in the cloud, leaving only a web link in their place. However, this still does not account for the reports of missing web documents.

Google has not provided a clear explanation for what happened or how it has been resolved. The recovery instructions outlined by the company are complex and involve using a secret UI in the desktop app or command line prompts. Users have expressed frustration with the so-called fix, with many stating that it does not work for them.

Furthermore, Google’s handling of the issue has raised concerns. The company locked the discussion thread on the Drive Community Forums and marked additional threads as “duplicates,” limiting the opportunity for users to communicate and seek support. This approach has led to the perception that Google is more focused on damage control and PR rather than providing effective solutions.

As Google Drive is often used by businesses and individuals for large-scale file storage, trust is crucial. Users expect timely updates, clear explanations, and reliable fixes in the event of issues. Google’s silence and lack of transparency in this case have left users disappointed and questioning the reliability of the service.

In conclusion, Google Drive users are facing the frustrating experience of losing files, with Google’s response falling short of expectations. The company’s lack of transparency and ineffective solutions have left users without a clear resolution to this ongoing problem. Trust in Google Drive as a reliable storage solution has been shaken, emphasizing the importance of clear communication and efficient support in similar situations.