Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes is facing criticism following the release of an audit report revealing potential abuses of the city’s take-home car privileges. The audit, conducted by the Fort Worth Lab, found that a significant number of police officers were not adhering to the rules governing the use of city-owned vehicles.

The take-home vehicle policy allows certain city employees, including those in the Public Management Department, the Fire Department, and the Police Department, to use city-owned cars outside of working hours. However, employees are required to comply with specific regulations, such as using the vehicles only for authorized purposes and obtaining permission before traveling beyond the authorized range.

The audit revealed that the majority of individuals utilizing take-home cars were police officers, accounting for 95% of the total, compared to 3% for public management and 2% for firefighters. It further found that 58% of the vehicles were being used outside of the city limits, with 95% of those being police cars. Some police vehicles were found to have traveled significant distances, extending as far as Wise County.

City Councilmember Elizabeth Beck expressed her concern regarding the findings, stating, “To think that that many vehicles aren’t just traveling outside of the city limits… but we’ve got folks traveling… hours away.” The cost of gas and maintenance for these vehicles is covered by the city, raising additional fiscal concerns.

Noakes accepted responsibility for the violations, admitting that the necessary forms and audits had not been diligently performed. “That’s something that we’re in the process of correcting right now,” he acknowledged. However, some members of the City Council believed that more stringent measures should be implemented to ensure accountability and prevent such abuses in the future.

Moving forward, the Fort Worth Lab will continue to research the issue and provide policy recommendations to the City Council by May to June 2024. The council is expected to take corrective action based on these recommendations. Meanwhile, the mayor emphasized the importance of enforcing the policy strictly for official purposes, regardless of the location of the vehicles.

