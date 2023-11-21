A oes gan Walmart rywbeth tebyg i gysefin?

In the world of online shopping, Amazon Prime has become synonymous with convenience and perks. With its fast shipping, exclusive deals, and access to streaming services, it’s no wonder that many customers have flocked to become Prime members. But what about Walmart? Does the retail giant have a similar offering to compete with Amazon Prime? Let’s find out.

Walmart+: A Prime Competitor?

Walmart launched its own subscription service called Walmart+ in September 2020. While it aims to provide a similar experience to Amazon Prime, there are some key differences. Walmart+ offers unlimited free delivery on eligible items from stores, fuel discounts, and the convenience of Scan & Go in select stores. However, it does not include streaming services like Amazon Prime Video or music streaming.

Cwestiynau Cyffredin:

1. How much does Walmart+ cost?

Walmart+ membership is priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year, making it slightly cheaper than Amazon Prime’s annual fee of $119.

2. Is Walmart+ available everywhere?

Walmart+ is available in the United States, but the availability of certain features may vary depending on your location.

3. What are the benefits of Walmart+?

Walmart+ offers unlimited free delivery on eligible items, fuel discounts at participating gas stations, and the convenience of Scan & Go for in-store shopping.

4. Can I cancel my Walmart+ membership?

Yes, you can cancel your Walmart+ membership at any time. However, it’s important to note that membership fees are non-refundable.

Casgliad:

While Walmart+ does offer some perks that can rival Amazon Prime, it falls short in terms of streaming services. If you’re primarily looking for fast shipping and in-store benefits, Walmart+ might be a suitable alternative. However, if you’re interested in a more comprehensive package that includes streaming entertainment, Amazon Prime remains the top choice. Ultimately, the decision between the two will depend on your personal preferences and needs.