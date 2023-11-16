New Screen Recording Feature Coming in Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 will introduce an exciting new feature: screen recording. This feature, first announced at I/O 2023, provides users with the option to record either the entire screen or a single app. With the “Screen record” Quick Settings Tile, users can easily choose between these two options.

When selecting the “A single app” option, tapping “Start recording” initiates a full-screen user interface that displays a mini Recents carousel with previews of apps that can be scrolled through. Below this carousel, users will find a full app grid, offering easy access to their desired app for recording.

Upon making a selection, the chosen app will automatically open, accompanied by a 3-second countdown. Notably, the status and navigation bars will be excluded from the capture, as seen in the provided screenshots. Additionally, incoming notifications will not be recorded. It’s worth mentioning that the “Show touches on screen” option, available in the entire screen recording mode, will not be present in the single app recording mode.

It is important to note that if users exit the app during the recording session, Android will not record any other content, ensuring that accidental captures are prevented. This behavior is particularly useful for screen sharing purposes.

Android 14 QPR2 is expected to be released in March 2024, alongside the first Pixel Feature Drop of the year.

Q: Can I choose to record the entire screen or just a single app?

A: Yes, Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 will provide users with the option to record either the entire screen or a single app.

Q: Can I exclude the status and navigation bars from the recording?

A: Yes, in the single app recording mode, the status and navigation bars will be automatically excluded from the capture.

Q: Will incoming notifications be recorded?

A: No, incoming notifications will not be recorded during a screen recording session.

Q: What happens if I exit the app while recording?

A: If you exit the app, Android will not record any further content, preserving the integrity of your recording.