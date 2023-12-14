Mae Voyager 1 yn Wynebu Diffygion Cyfathrebu wrth i Wyddonwyr Ceisio Trwsio

Scientists at NASA are currently working to fix a communication glitch that has affected Voyager 1, the farthest human-made object from Earth. The probe, located 24 billion kilometers (15 billion miles) away, has been sending back a repetitive and unintelligible stream of 1s and 0s. While the probe can still receive commands from Earth, sending messages to interstellar space takes approximately 22.5 hours to reach Voyager 1, delaying the troubleshooting process significantly.

Due to the nature of the communication delay, it will take several days before engineers can determine if their efforts to restore the probe’s computers, which are nearly half a century old, have been successful. This is not the first instance of Voyager 1 experiencing communication issues. In 2022, the probe began transmitting data through a faulty onboard computer, resulting in corrupted messages.

The current glitch is believed to stem from a disruption in communication between Voyager 1’s flight data system (FDS) and the telemetry modulation unit (TMU), which is one of the probe’s subsystems. Consequently, no scientific data related to interstellar space is being received on Earth, and critical engineering data about the probe’s health and status is also distorted. Engineers have attempted to resolve the issue by restarting the FDS, but without success.

As NASA scientists grapple with this communication setback, they have started to delve into outdated documents from decades ago in an attempt to understand the probe’s technology better. Voyager 1’s computers, with their processing capacity of just 8,000 instructions per second, pale in comparison to the capabilities of modern-day smartphones that can handle over 100 billion instructions each second.

Originally designed for missions to explore Jupiter and Saturn, Voyager 1 and its counterpart, Voyager 2, have defied expectations by continuing their research in interstellar space. However, their journey is not without limitations. The probes rely on power generators, which will eventually run out, leaving them silent as they venture beyond the Oort Cloud and deeper into the Kuiper Belt.

Some individuals have suggested sending a final message to Voyager 1 before its communication systems permanently fail. These “last words” would be stored in the onboard computers and could endure for thousands of years. The recent glitch serves as a poignant reminder that time is running out to bid farewell to this iconic mission.