Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Technoleg

XDefiant yn Wynebau Ubisoft Oedi Ar ôl Methu Prawf Ardystio

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 11, 2023
Ubisoft’s highly anticipated online shooter game, XDefiant, has hit a roadblock in its release process. The free-to-play arena FPS failed an important first-party certification test in August, causing a delay in its launch. Ubisoft has not yet announced a new release date for the game.

Initially announced as Tom Clancy’s XDefiant in 2021, the game combines various Ubisoft franchises such as Ghost Recon, Watch Dogs, and Far Cry into a shared universe online shooter. Earlier this year, players had the opportunity to try out the game’s beta version, which showcased fast and responsive combat reminiscent of classic Call of Duty gameplay.

Executive Game Director Mark Rubin of Ubisoft openly addressed the failed certification test in a blog post. He explained that console games undergo rigorous testing by companies like Sony and Microsoft to ensure they meet platform standards and do not cause any technical issues. This certification process focuses on functionality and compliance rather than performance or content quality.

Rubin revealed that Ubisoft began the certification process in July and received the first results in August, which indicated that XDefiant did not pass. The team has been working diligently over the past few weeks to address the compliance issues and prepare for another submission. Rubin expressed hope that the new build would pass certification without any problems, potentially resulting in a September release. However, he acknowledged the possibility of a conditional pass, which would require a day-one patch and push the release date to October.

The decision to openly discuss the failed test reflects Ubisoft’s commitment to transparency and community engagement. Rubin emphasized that XDefiant’s development has followed a different path, allowing players to test the game in its unfinished state and providing valuable feedback.

Despite the setback, Ubisoft remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience and plans to keep fans updated on further developments. The company aims to maintain a strong connection with the community and ensure that XDefiant reflects the desires and requests of its players.

Ffynonellau:
– Ubisoft’s Blog Post
– Sony and Microsoft Certification Process

