Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Technoleg

Mae Stociau'r UD yn Gostwng wrth i Fuddsoddwyr Aros am Ddigwyddiad Apple a Data Chwyddiant

ByRobert Andrew

Medi 12, 2023
Mae Stociau'r UD yn Gostwng wrth i Fuddsoddwyr Aros am Ddigwyddiad Apple a Data Chwyddiant

US stocks dipped ahead of the bell on Tuesday as investors eagerly anticipated Apple’s fall event and awaited key inflation data scheduled for release on Wednesday. S&P 500 futures led the retreat, down around 0.2%, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped about 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures also fell about 0.2%, impacted by a decline in Oracle shares after the software maker reported slowing cloud sales growth.

Tech stocks, particularly Apple, took center stage on Tuesday as the highly anticipated fall event was set to introduce the iPhone 15. Additionally, investors were excited about the upcoming blockbuster Arm IPO. Reports indicated that the listing was up to 10 times oversubscribed, with the chip designer closing its order book early on Tuesday afternoon.

Investors were also preparing for Wednesday’s critical US consumer inflation data, which would provide insight into spending patterns and potential signs of a slowdown. The August retail sales report, set to be released on Thursday, would further shed light on households’ resilience.

This week’s economic data would be closely watched for its impact on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting in September. Investors were assessing the possibility of further interest-rate hikes and whether they had been priced into the stock market.

ffynhonnell:
Yahoo Cyllid

By Robert Andrew

Post Perthnasol

Technoleg

Perchnogion Ceir Volvo a Polestar i Ffrydio Cynnwys Wrth Barcio neu Godi Tâl

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Technoleg

Mae Bose yn Dadorchuddio Llinell Ultra Newydd o Glustffonau QuietComfort

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technoleg

Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlynedd ar gyfer Nintendo Switch: Gwelliannau Gweledol gyda Chost?

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Perchnogion Ceir Volvo a Polestar i Ffrydio Cynnwys Wrth Barcio neu Godi Tâl

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae Bose yn Dadorchuddio Llinell Ultra Newydd o Glustffonau QuietComfort

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Newyddion

Diweddariad Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yn Cyflwyno Manteision Coeden Sgil Newydd Wedi'i Ysbrydoli gan Cyberpunk: Anime Edgerunners

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlynedd ar gyfer Nintendo Switch: Gwelliannau Gweledol gyda Chost?

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau