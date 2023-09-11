Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Technoleg

Qualcomm ac Apple yn Cytuno i Fargen Cyflenwi Sglodion 5G Newydd

ByGabriel Botha

Medi 11, 2023
Qualcomm ac Apple yn Cytuno i Fargen Cyflenwi Sglodion 5G Newydd

Qualcomm has announced a new agreement with Apple to supply 5G chips to the tech giant until at least 2026. This comes after a previous chip supply deal between the two companies in 2019, which marked the end of a long legal battle.

The forthcoming iPhone launch, expected to be unveiled this week, will be the final product introduced under the previous chip supply agreement. While specific financial details of the new agreement were not disclosed, Qualcomm emphasized that the terms are “similar” to their previous arrangement.

In addition to the chip supply deal, Qualcomm and Apple also have a patent licensing agreement that remains active until 2025, with the option for a two-year extension. This agreement ensures that Apple can continue using Qualcomm’s patented technology in their devices.

It is worth noting that Apple has been investing in developing its own modem technology. In 2019, the company acquired Intel’s modem unit for $1 billion. Although Apple’s roadmap for integrating its proprietary chips into their devices remains undisclosed, Qualcomm projects that only a fifth of Apple’s iPhones will incorporate their chips by 2026.

However, it is important to mention that Qualcomm’s projections regarding its partnership with Apple in the past have been conservative. In 2021, Qualcomm projected that none of the iPhone 14 models would feature their modems, but they were proven wrong when all models released last year actually had Qualcomm modems.

Overall, this new agreement between Qualcomm and Apple ensures a continued partnership in providing 5G technology for iPhones, while also allowing Apple the flexibility to develop its own modem technology in the future.

Ffynonellau:
- Qualcomm
- Afal

By Gabriel Botha

Post Perthnasol

Technoleg

Mae Bose yn Dadorchuddio Llinell Ultra Newydd o Glustffonau QuietComfort

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technoleg

Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlynedd ar gyfer Nintendo Switch: Gwelliannau Gweledol gyda Chost?

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technoleg

Mae Apple yn Cyflwyno Cyfres Gwylio Apple Carbon-Niwtral 9 i Leihau'r Effaith Amgylcheddol

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Mae Bose yn Dadorchuddio Llinell Ultra Newydd o Glustffonau QuietComfort

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Newyddion

Diweddariad Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 yn Cyflwyno Manteision Coeden Sgil Newydd Wedi'i Ysbrydoli gan Cyberpunk: Anime Edgerunners

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Papur Mario: Y Drws Mil Mlynedd ar gyfer Nintendo Switch: Gwelliannau Gweledol gyda Chost?

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae Apple yn Cyflwyno Cyfres Gwylio Apple Carbon-Niwtral 9 i Leihau'r Effaith Amgylcheddol

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau