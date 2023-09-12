Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Technoleg

Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Manylebau, Nodweddion, Prisiau, ac Argaeledd

ByGabriel Botha

Medi 12, 2023
Motorola Edge 40 Neo: Manylebau, Nodweddion, Prisiau, ac Argaeledd

Motorola has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo will be a global smartphone, set to launch on September 14, 2023. The leaked pricing of the top-end variant reveals that it will be priced at €338.99 (approximately ₹30,000), which is lower than previously expected.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo will feature a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ P-OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging. It will also have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 13 with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 40 Neo will be available in multiple markets around the world, including India. However, it is important to note that the leaked pricing is for the European Union (EU), and the price in India may be different. Motorola is expected to confirm the pricing of the smartphone at the launch event.

Ffynonellau:
– Alap Naik Desai, Gizbot (link not provided)
– Paras Guglani on Twitter (link not provided)
– Abhishek Yadav on Twitter (link not provided)

By Gabriel Botha

Post Perthnasol

Technoleg

Diolch am Eich Rhodd Hael!

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technoleg

Cychwyn Cerdyn Credyd Symudol-Cyntaf OneCard Yn Agos at Godi $100 miliwn yn Rownd E Cyfres

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technoleg

Citigroup yn Dod yn Geidwad Digidol Cyntaf y Gyfnewidfa Bond BondbloX

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Diolch am Eich Rhodd Hael!

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Cychwyn Cerdyn Credyd Symudol-Cyntaf OneCard Yn Agos at Godi $100 miliwn yn Rownd E Cyfres

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Citigroup yn Dod yn Geidwad Digidol Cyntaf y Gyfnewidfa Bond BondbloX

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Cyflwyno Sianeli WhatsApp: Cysylltu Defnyddwyr ac Endidau ledled y Byd

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau