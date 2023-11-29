Gofodwyr ar yr Orsaf Ofod Ryngwladol Arsylwi Arddangosfa Atmosfferig Syfrdanol

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were treated to a breathtaking sight as they witnessed the fiery reentry of the Russian Progress MS-23 cargo spacecraft into Earth’s atmosphere. Although routine for non-reusable cargo crafts, the event provided a front-row seat to what can only be described as rare atmospheric “fireworks.”

The Progress MS-23 spacecraft departed from the ISS carrying a load of outdated equipment and household waste. Just four hours after undocking, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli was able to locate the reentering spacecraft and capture stunning photographs of it as it burned up in Earth’s atmosphere. The display, lasting only a few minutes, reminded Moghbeli of a fireworks show, particularly when the spacecraft broke apart.

While most of the spacecraft and its contents were incinerated high above Earth, some debris fell into the Pacific Ocean. This standard practice is followed for non-reusable cargo craft departing the ISS, such as the Russian Progress capsule and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus vehicle. These vehicles are routinely disposed of in the atmosphere after completing their supply deliveries and making room for new cargo.

In contrast, SpaceX’s Dragon capsule, the third spacecraft used for cargo runs, is capable of returning home for safe splashdowns and future reuse. This distinction highlights the continuous advancements in space technology and the effort to make space exploration more sustainable.

The event serves as a reminder of the incredible feats achieved through international cooperation and the perpetual progress of space exploration. As astronauts continue their important work on the ISS, more awe-inspiring moments are sure to come.

Cwestiynau Cyffredin

Q: What was the cargo spacecraft carrying?

A: The Russian Progress MS-23 cargo spacecraft was carrying old equipment and household waste.

Q: What happens to non-reusable cargo crafts after they leave the ISS?

A: Non-reusable cargo crafts, such as the Russian Progress capsule and Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus vehicle, are disposed of in Earth’s atmosphere.

Q: Can the SpaceX Dragon capsule be reused?

A: Yes, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is designed for safe splashdowns and future reuse.

Q: What did the astronauts on the ISS witness during the spacecraft’s reentry?

A: The astronauts observed a stunning display resembling fireworks as the spacecraft broke apart in Earth’s atmosphere.