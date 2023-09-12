Bywyd y Ddinas

Banc Canolog Israel yn Ystyried Cyhoeddi Sicl Digidol i Foderneiddio Systemau Talu

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Medi 12, 2023
Israel’s central bank, the Bank of Israel, is moving forward with plans to introduce a digital shekel to enhance the country’s payment systems. Although the bank has yet to make a final decision on whether to launch a digital shekel, it remains committed to staying at the forefront of digital currency exploration and supporting efforts to advance payment systems and the financial system as a whole.

The Bank of Israel has been conducting research and preparation for the possible issuance of a digital shekel since November 2021. The need for a more efficient payment system has driven this initiative, as the bank recognized the potential benefits of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as early as 2017.

Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron emphasized the importance of keeping up with the digitalization of the economy and closing the gap with other advanced economies. He also emphasized that if Israel were to introduce a digital shekel, it would prioritize maintaining privacy levels comparable to or potentially higher than those offered by existing digital payment methods.

Deputy Governor Andrew Abir highlighted the potential for a digital shekel to introduce more competition into Israel’s financial system, which is currently dominated by a few large banks and institutions. By providing a level playing field, a CBDC could enable new market entrants to offer financial products and services.

The Bank of Israel’s Sela project, conducted in collaboration with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank for International Settlements, has demonstrated the feasibility of a retail CBDC. This project focuses on combining accessibility, competition, and cybersecurity measures while retaining the advantages of physical cash.

The central bank’s consideration of a digital shekel comes in response to public demand for a fairer financial system. The recent rise in interest rates highlighted the need for increased competition, as commercial banks did not fully pass on rate increases to their customers’ balances, leading to public backlash.

In conclusion, while the Bank of Israel has not yet made a firm decision on issuing a digital shekel, it is actively pursuing the exploration and development of a digital currency to modernize payment systems and promote a more competitive financial landscape in the country.

