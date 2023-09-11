Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Technoleg

Grŵp Embracer yn Archwilio Gwerthu Adloniant Bocs Gêr Yn dilyn Ataliad Buddsoddi

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 11, 2023
Grŵp Embracer yn Archwilio Gwerthu Adloniant Bocs Gêr Yn dilyn Ataliad Buddsoddi

Embracer Group, a gaming conglomerate, is reportedly considering selling its subsidiary, Gearbox Entertainment, in an effort to recover after the collapse of a major funding deal earlier this year. While Embracer is currently exploring potential buyers for Gearbox, a deal is not guaranteed.

Embracer Group has been on a rapid acquisition spree over the past few years, accumulating a vast portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties. This includes the acquisition of Dark Horse Comics, Crystal Dynamics (the developer of Tomb Raider), and the rights to franchises such as The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. However, these acquisitions came at a high cost, which became a significant issue when a $2 billion investment deal, reportedly from a Saudi investment group, fell through in June.

To recover from this setback, Embracer Group announced plans for a company-wide restructuring, which includes layoffs, cost-cutting measures, and divestment of certain segments. One of the potential divestments being considered is Gearbox Entertainment.

Gearbox Entertainment was acquired by Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. Since the acquisition, Gearbox has released two spinoffs of the popular game series Borderlands, with a Borderlands movie set to be released in 2024. In addition, their recent release, Remnant 2, became the top-selling title in the US for the month of July.

According to Reuters, Gearbox Entertainment is being marketed primarily to international gaming groups. Embracer Group hopes that by selling off Gearbox, they can stabilize their finances and focus on their remaining portfolio of gaming and entertainment properties.

Ffynonellau: Reuters

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Technoleg

Hwyl a Siom Sioeau Teledu Anfodlon yn yr Oes Ffrydio

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technoleg

Mae System Newydd yn Cyflymu Taliadau ar gyfer Twneli Ffordd Hong Kong ac yn Paratoi Ffordd ar gyfer Derbyn Taliad Digidol Ehangach

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Technoleg

Apple yn Cymryd Apple Store i Lawr Cyn Rhag-archebion iPhone 15

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Hwyl a Siom Sioeau Teledu Anfodlon yn yr Oes Ffrydio

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Mae System Newydd yn Cyflymu Taliadau ar gyfer Twneli Ffordd Hong Kong ac yn Paratoi Ffordd ar gyfer Derbyn Taliad Digidol Ehangach

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Apple yn Cymryd Apple Store i Lawr Cyn Rhag-archebion iPhone 15

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Vivo i Lansio Ffôn Clyfar T2 Pro yn India: Arloeswr Perfformiad gydag Estheteg Trendi

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau