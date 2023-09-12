Bywyd y Ddinas

Awdurdod Tai Atlantic City yn Gwario Hanner Miliwn o Ddoleri ar Ymgynghorwyr Arwain

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Medi 12, 2023
The Atlantic City Housing Authority recently came under scrutiny after it was revealed that they had spent nearly $500,000 on leadership consultants. This has raised concerns among residents who believe that the funds could have been better used to benefit the community.

According to a Facebook comment by Charmaine Hall, the authority prioritized spending on consultants over programs for the residents, particularly the children living in their housing. This has sparked outrage among community members who feel that their needs are being neglected.

Marie J. Coates, also commenting on Facebook, highlighted the fact that the authority’s actions were not only concerning but also illegal. As elected officials, they are expected to abide by the law, and their decision to allocate such a large sum of money to consultants has raised questions about their integrity and accountability.

In response to the controversy, Robert Basco called for immediate action from the governor’s office to dissolve the dysfunctional board. He argued that the residents and taxpayers deserve better and that the current leadership has failed to prioritize their needs.

The Atlantic City Housing Authority has previously faced criticism for its management and decision-making. Valeria J. Marcus, in a Facebook comment, cited cronyism, nepotism, and favoritism as pervasive issues within the organization. This has further fueled mistrust among residents and raised concerns about the authority’s ability to effectively serve the community.

Source: PressofAC.com, Facebook

Diffiniadau:
1. Leadership consultants: Professionals who provide guidance and advice to leaders and organizations to help improve their effectiveness and achieve their goals.
2. Atlantic City Housing Authority: A government agency responsible for providing affordable housing to residents in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Ffynonellau:
– PressofAC.com
- Facebook

