Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Technoleg

Devil Engine: Dyddiad Rhyddhau Argraffiad Cyflawn Wedi'i Oedi tan Dachwedd 9

ByMamffo Brescia

Medi 12, 2023
Devil Engine: Dyddiad Rhyddhau Argraffiad Cyflawn Wedi'i Oedi tan Dachwedd 9

Beep Japan, Poppy Works, and Protoculture Games have announced that the release date for Devil Engine: Complete Edition has been delayed. Originally set for October 12, the game will now launch on November 9. The side-scrolling shoot ’em up will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Devil Engine: Complete Edition includes both the base game and the expansion called “Devil Engine: Ignition.” The base game was initially released for PC via Steam on February 21, 2019. The expansion, “Devil Engine: Ignition,” was announced in May 2019, with plans to launch on PC in winter 2019. However, the release never came to fruition.

With the release of the Complete Edition, it is anticipated that the expansion will be available for PC via Steam alongside it.

Sources: Beep Japan, Poppy Works, Protoculture Games

Diffiniadau:
– Beep Japan: A publisher and developer.
– Poppy Works: A publisher and developer.
– Protoculture Games: A developer.
– Side-Scrolling: A genre of video games where the gameplay moves horizontally from left to right.
– Shoot ‘Em Up: A genre of video games characterized by the player controlling a character who battles against waves of enemies and projectiles.

By Mamffo Brescia

Post Perthnasol

Technoleg

Apple yn Cymryd Apple Store i Lawr Cyn Rhag-archebion iPhone 15

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technoleg

Vivo i Lansio Ffôn Clyfar T2 Pro yn India: Arloeswr Perfformiad gydag Estheteg Trendi

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technoleg

Y Pum Awgrym Gorau ar gyfer Ymarfer Hunanofal ac Ad-dalu

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia

Fe golloch chi

Technoleg

Apple yn Cymryd Apple Store i Lawr Cyn Rhag-archebion iPhone 15

Medi 15, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Vivo i Lansio Ffôn Clyfar T2 Pro yn India: Arloeswr Perfformiad gydag Estheteg Trendi

Medi 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Y Pum Awgrym Gorau ar gyfer Ymarfer Hunanofal ac Ad-dalu

Medi 15, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Technoleg

Dirywiad Gwerthiant iPhone Apple, ond Busnes Gwasanaethau yn Ffynnu

Medi 15, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau