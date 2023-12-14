Menyw â Phroblemau Iechyd Difrifol yn Cyflawni Breuddwyd am Gartref Wedi'i Addasu

An Abbotsford woman, Katie Hobson, who suffers from severe health issues that prevent her from living in regular accommodation, has finally realized her dream of owning a custom-built home. Hobson’s story gained attention in July 2020 when a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise funds for an eight-by-16-foot cargo trailer and a new used truck. Her health issues, including extreme food and environmental sensitivities, caused migraines and other symptoms. She was diagnosed with refractory gastroparesis, primary immune deficiency disease, multiple chemical sensitivities, and mast cell activation disorder.

Living in a small motorcycle trailer, Hobson’s family and friends decided to set up a GoFundMe campaign to fund a custom-built “tiny home” that would provide her with a permanent safe spot. The campaign also sought a new truck to tow the home once it was complete. With the help of generous donations, Hobson was able to purchase a fragrance-free truck owned by a couple who only cleaned the vehicle’s interior with water.

However, complications arose during the construction of the customized cargo trailer, increasing the cost beyond the estimated amount. Due to the specific supplies required for her health needs, Hobson had to make the difficult decision to cancel the build. She then resided in her motorcycle trailer on a friend’s property while continuing her search for a suitable solution.

Fortunately, Hobson was able to purchase a seven-by-14-foot off-road trailer in December 2023, which she customized according to her specifications with hired assistance. The GoFundMe campaign successfully raised over $59,000, enabling her to create a customized tiny home that has greatly improved her quality of life. Hobson is now actively seeking a permanent location to place her home and expresses deep gratitude to everyone who supported her throughout this journey.

The story of Katie Hobson’s perseverance and the community’s support is a testament to the power of compassion and determination. She can now enjoy the simple pleasures of life, such as standing up, walking around, and spending time with her beloved dog. Hobson feels a sense of pride and dignity in having her own space to eat, use the bathroom, and access her belongings easily. She is eager to pay forward the kindness shown to her by helping others in need.

For more information or to contribute to Hobson’s cause, interested individuals can visit the GoFundMe page titled “A Medically Safe Home for Katie.”