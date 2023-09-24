Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Mae Cenhadaeth OSIRIS-REx NASA yn Llwyddo i Adalw Sampl o Asteroid Bennu

Medi 24, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission, which began in 2016, reached its final milestone as a small capsule containing a sample of the asteroid Bennu landed in the Utah desert. This mission involved orbiting the asteroid and collecting material to bring back to Earth, a feat that had never been accomplished before.

The spacecraft employed a slingshot maneuver around Earth to propel itself towards Bennu. It collected over 60 grams of material from the asteroid, exceeding NASA’s expectations. The sample was safely stored inside the capsule, which has now been recovered by a team and will be transported to NASA’s portable clean lab for analysis.

In addition to the sample, the team has also identified potentially interesting environmental samples in the area surrounding the capsule for further study. Prior to approach, the capsule underwent safety checks to ensure it posed no danger to the recovery team.

The OSIRIS-REx capsule touched down in the Utah desert slightly earlier than anticipated. Its parachute was successfully deployed, allowing it to slowly descend with the asteroid samples. Going forward, the spacecraft will continue its mission as OSIRIS-APEX and rendezvous with the asteroid Apophis. This encounter will provide valuable information about the asteroid’s orbit, spin rate, and surface.

The successful retrieval of the Bennu sample marks an important milestone for NASA, as it will be the first time in history that a pristine cache of asteroid samples has been returned to Earth. The analysis of these samples will provide scientists with valuable insights into the composition and formation of asteroids.

Source: NASA (source article no longer available)

