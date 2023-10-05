Bywyd y Ddinas

Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Prifysgol Manceinion yn Chwarae Rôl Hanfodol mewn Cenhadaeth i Astudio Gwreiddiau'r Bydysawd

ByRobert Andrew

Hydref 5, 2023
The University of Manchester has been selected to participate in the groundbreaking LiteBIRD mission, which aims to trace patterns in light from the early Universe. Led by Japan, the mission will investigate the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation to test the validity of the cosmological inflation theory, which explains how the Universe rapidly expanded after the Big Bang. The UK Space Agency has initially committed £2.7 million to fund UK scientists, including those from Manchester, in designing the mission’s specialized science instruments and analyzing the data.

The UK’s financial support will also enable Cardiff University to manufacture the telescopes’ lenses and filters. The mission is projected to receive a total of £17 million in UK investment and is scheduled to launch before 2030. LiteBIRD will analyze the B-mode polarization pattern in the CMB to detect “primordial gravitational waves,” providing evidence for or against cosmological inflation.

The University of Manchester’s astronomers will contribute to the data analysis team, working to isolate the CMB radiation from other forms of radiation in the Universe while minimizing instrumental interference. LiteBIRD is part of a European Consortium, with France’s space agency CNES leading the project.

LiteBIRD succeeds the immensely successful European Space Agency’s Planck mission, in which Manchester played a major role. The university’s expertise and experience in CMB research, dating back to the late 1970s, will contribute significantly to the mission’s success. Other UK institutions, including Cardiff University, Cambridge, MSSL, UCL, Oxford, and Sussex, will also contribute to the mission’s development.

Dr. Stuart Harper, a post-doctoral researcher at Manchester, expressed excitement about working on LiteBIRD, highlighting the importance of understanding contaminating “foreground” emissions and instrumental errors for analyzing the data. Manchester’s involvement in LiteBIRD, along with its leadership in the Simons Observatory project, positions the university and the UK at the forefront of cosmological research for the next decade.

Ffynonellau:
- Prifysgol Manceinion
– Asiantaeth Ofod y DU

