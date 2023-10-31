Byd Estron WASP-17 b: Datgelu Cymylau Chwarts Anghyffredin

In the vast realm of exoplanets, WASP-17 b stands out as a truly alien world. Discovered in 2009 and located approximately 1320 light-years away from Earth, this gas giant holds some remarkable characteristics that differentiate it from our familiar solar system. With a size 1.9 times that of Jupiter and a mass only 0.78 times that of Jupiter, WASP-17 b is considered one of the “puffiest” known planets.

What truly sets WASP-17 b apart is its proximity to its parent star and its resulting classification as a “hot Jupiter.” Completing an orbit in just 3.7 Earth days, WASP-17 b resides perilously close to its star. This close proximity not only leads to intense radiation but also causes the planet to be tidally locked, with one side constantly facing the star and the other side always pointing towards space.

As a result of the planet’s close proximity to its star, its temperature soars to approximately 1550 Kelvin or around 1280 degrees Celsius on its day side. These temperatures may not be as extreme as some other exoplanets, such as WASP-76 b, where surface temperatures can reach a scorching 2400 degrees Celsius, but they still give rise to extraordinary phenomena.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the most advanced space telescope ever launched, recently made a groundbreaking discovery around WASP-17 b. Using its Mid-Infrared Instrument (IRI), the JWST detected pure silica (SiO2) particles, or quartz, in the exoplanet’s atmosphere. This is the first time quartz has been observed around any exoplanet.

Previous observations of exoplanet atmospheres have revealed magnesium-rich silicates, like olivine and pyroxene, but pure quartz had not been detected until now. The findings suggest that the quartz observed in WASP-17 b’s atmosphere may be the building blocks for larger grains of silicates found on cooler exoplanets and brown dwarfs.

Examining the composition of exoplanet clouds is crucial for understanding overall conditions and formation processes. The presence of quartz in the atmosphere indicates the environment’s inventory of different materials and offers insights into how they shape the planet.

While there is still much to uncover about the quartz clouds on WASP-17 b, scientists suspect they primarily exist along the terminator line, the boundary between the planet’s day and night sides. The exact amount of quartz remains uncertain, but it is clear that WASP-17 b continues to surprise us with its otherworldly characteristics.

