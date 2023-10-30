Supercomplex Diatom Photosystem: Mewnwelediadau i Drosglwyddo Ynni a Llwybrau Ffotoamddiffynnol

Diatoms, a vital group of marine organisms belonging to the red lineage, contribute significantly to the Earth’s primary productivity, accounting for approximately 20% of it. Unlike green algae and higher plants, diatoms possess unique peripheral antennas called fucoxanthin-chlorophyll a/c binding proteins (FCPs) that enable them to harvest blue-green light efficiently underwater. These FCPs bind specific pigments, including chlorophyll c, fucoxanthin, diadinoxanthin, and diatoxanthin, forming distinctive pigment networks responsible for energy transfer and photoprotection pathways.

A recent study conducted by scientists from the Institute of Botany of the Chinese Academy of Sciences sheds light on the structural diversity and mechanisms underlying energy transfer and dissipation in diatom FCP antennas. Their research focused on the diatom species Thalassiosira pseudonana and unveiled the structure of a diatom photosystem II supercomplex known as PSII-FCPII-Lhcx6_1.

The PSII-FCPII-Lhcx6_1 supercomplex was isolated and purified from the thylakoid membranes of diatom chloroplasts. Through single-particle cryo-electron microscopy, the researchers determined that the supercomplex binds both monomeric and dimeric FCPII, which includes a photoprotective protein from the Lhcx6_1 family. This Lhcx6_1 protein acts as a bridge, transferring energy from the peripheral FCPII antenna to the PSII core indirectly. Within the Lhcx6_1 protein, two energy transfer pathways were identified—one swiftly transferring energy through chlorophyll clusters to the core, and the other relying on the diadinoxanthin-diatoxanthin cycle to dissipate excess energy.

Interestingly, the study revealed that the diatom T. pseudonana lacked the presence of PsbG, resulting in the assembly of different FCP antennas in the periphery of PSII among different diatom species. The diverse FCP antennas, combined with variations in chlorophyll, fucoxanthin, and diatoxanthin ratios, likely play a role in regulating light harvesting, energy transfer, and excitation energy quenching, allowing diatom PSII-FCPII to adapt better to environments with rapidly changing light frequencies.

This groundbreaking research provides a comprehensive understanding of the structural basis and heterogeneity of the diatom PSII supercomplex. It unravels the intricate mechanisms governing light-energy harvesting, transfer, and quenching, contributing to our broader knowledge of marine photosynthetic processes and the ecological significance of diatoms in oceanic environments.

