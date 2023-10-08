Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Cenhadaeth Aditya-L1 India yn Symud Ymlaen tuag at Haul-Ddaear L1

ByGabriel Botha

Hydref 8, 2023
Cenhadaeth Aditya-L1 India yn Symud Ymlaen tuag at Haul-Ddaear L1

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has provided an update on the progress of the Aditya-L1 mission. The spacecraft is currently on its way to the Sun-Earth L1 point, where it will be placed in a Halo orbit.

To ensure that the spacecraft stays on its intended trajectory, a Trajectory Correction Maneuver (TCM) was performed on October 6, 2023. This maneuver was necessary to adjust the spacecraft’s path after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver, which took place on September 19, 2023.

The TCM lasted for approximately 16 seconds and was successful in aligning the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit around L1. This orbit will allow Aditya-L1 to constantly observe the Sun without being obstructed by the Earth.

ISRO has confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health, and the magnetometer onboard will be activated in the coming days. The magnetometer will be used to study the magnetic field of the Sun and its interactions with the Earth.

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study various aspects of the Sun, including its corona, solar emissions, and the solar winds. Understanding these phenomena is crucial for gaining insights into space weather and its impact on Earth.

With the successful trajectory correction and the spacecraft’s health in check, the Aditya-L1 mission is progressing as planned. The data collected by this mission will contribute to our understanding of the Sun and its influence on our planet.

Ffynonellau:
ISRO

By Gabriel Botha

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

Arsylwi Fflaerau Solar gyda Thelesgop Gofod James Webb

Hydref 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Rhybuddio am Ddull Agos gan Asteroid 2023 TM3

Hydref 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Gwyddoniaeth

Ffrwydrad Fflêr Solar yn Tanio Pryderon ynghylch Storm Solar Posibl

Hydref 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

Arsylwi Fflaerau Solar gyda Thelesgop Gofod James Webb

Hydref 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Rhybuddio am Ddull Agos gan Asteroid 2023 TM3

Hydref 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Ffrwydrad Fflêr Solar yn Tanio Pryderon ynghylch Storm Solar Posibl

Hydref 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Twll Du Superenfawr yn M87 yn Cadarnhau Damcaniaethau Einstein

Hydref 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau