Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Gofodwr yr Unol Daleithiau a Cosmonau Rwsiaidd yn Dychwelyd i'r Ddaear Ar ôl Cenhadaeth Torri Record

ByRobert Andrew

Medi 27, 2023
Gofodwr yr Unol Daleithiau a Cosmonau Rwsiaidd yn Dychwelyd i'r Ddaear Ar ôl Cenhadaeth Torri Record

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

Ffynonellau:
- Reuters
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Gohirio Lansio Cenhadaeth Asteroid Psyche i Ddiweddaru Ffurfwedd Thruster

Medi 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Darganfod Ffosil Crwban Môr Hynafol yn Rhoi Mewnwelediad i Hanes Esblygiadol

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Gwyddoniaeth

Deall Cwcis a Pholisïau Preifatrwydd

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Gohirio Lansio Cenhadaeth Asteroid Psyche i Ddiweddaru Ffurfwedd Thruster

Medi 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Darganfod Ffosil Crwban Môr Hynafol yn Rhoi Mewnwelediad i Hanes Esblygiadol

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Deall Cwcis a Pholisïau Preifatrwydd

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Llifogydd Afon Hynafol mewn Gwastadedd Gangetig yn Rhoi Mewnwelediad i Orlifogydd y Dyfodol

Medi 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau