Morgrug Sidan yn Darganfod Priodweddau Meddyginiaethol Naturiol mewn Llyslau

A recent study conducted by a team of biologists and zoologists from Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, and Finland has unveiled a fascinating discovery about silky ants. These researchers have found evidence that silky ants consume aphids to combat fungal infections, highlighting a unique form of self-medication within the animal kingdom.

Previous studies have hinted at the potential medical benefits of aphids for certain species due to the build-up of hydrogen peroxide in their bodies. Building upon this idea, the research team explored whether silky ants deliberately consumed aphids to self-medicate. Their investigations took them to a site in Finland, where they gathered a significant number of silky ants for examination.

Back in the lab, the team exposed half of the ants to harmful fungal infections. Both the infected and uninfected groups of ants were then presented with a choice of food—a standard mix of honey and agar or the same mix infused with crushed aphids, offered in varying quantities.

The results of the study revealed a remarkable pattern. Silky ants without any infections solely consumed the standard mix, indicating their preference for familiar food. However, the infected ants consistently split their meal choice 50/50 between the standard mix and the mix supplemented with aphids. Remarkably, once the fungal infection had disappeared, the infected ants reverted to solely consuming the standard mix, suggesting a discontinuation of self-medication.

The research team concluded that silky ants were indeed practicing self-medication by consuming aphids, while also demonstrating a remarkable ability to regulate their intake appropriately. Consuming only the aphid-infused mix would lead to hydrogen peroxide poisoning, while consuming too little would result in inadequate defense against the infection. Opting for a balanced diet allowed the sick ants to derive the necessary nutrients to support their immune systems.

Moving forward, the team plans to investigate the behavior of the ants in a more natural environment to further comprehend their inclination for aphid consumption while under the weather.

Cwestiynau Cyffredin

Beth yw hunan-feddyginiaeth? Self-medication refers to the phenomenon wherein an organism deliberately seeks out and consumes specific substances to treat or alleviate an ailment or infection. How do aphids help with fungal infections? Aphids have been found to contain hydrogen peroxide, which can potentially assist in combating fungal infections in certain species. Why did the infected ants consume a mix of standard food and aphids? Consuming a balanced diet allowed the infected ants to derive the necessary nutrients while also benefiting from the potential antimicrobial properties of the aphids. What would have happened if the infected ants consumed only aphid-infused mix? Consuming the aphid-infused mix exclusively would have likely led to hydrogen peroxide poisoning, which could be fatal for silky ants. Why did the infected ants revert to consuming only the standard mix after the fungal infection disappeared? Once the fungal infection was no longer present, the infected ants no longer required the antimicrobial benefits of the aphids and reverted to their usual dietary preferences.

