Mae Olion Traed Adar Hynafol yn Taflu Goleuni ar Fywyd Adar Cynnar yn Awstralia yn ystod y Cyfnod Cretasaidd

In a remarkable breakthrough, a team of researchers has made a significant discovery by identifying the oldest bird footprints ever found in Australia. These findings have provided valuable insights into the presence of early avian life in the southern polar regions of the supercontinent Gondwana during the Early Cretaceous period.

Unearthed in the Wonthaggi Formation in Victoria, Australia, these ancient bird tracks are estimated to be approximately 120 million years old. This discovery is of particular importance as it adds to the limited evidence available for Early Cretaceous birds in Australia, which was previously restricted to skeletal material, feathers, and a couple of previous tracks.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, examines 27 bird footprints of various sizes and shapes found on marine outcrops believed to be an ancient polar floodplain. By closely analyzing the tracks’ characteristics, such as their tridactyl nature and sharp claws, the researchers were able to confirm that they belonged to avian animals. These tracks offer a glimpse into the diverse range of avian species that once inhabited the region, including some of the largest known birds from the Cretaceous period.

Interestingly, the researchers propose that these footprints provide evidence of seasonal behaviors and migratory patterns among early birds. The tracks were found in an area that would have been part of a migratory route during polar summers, suggesting that birds migrated to and from other environments during Southern Hemisphere springs.

This discovery not only enhances our understanding of early avian evolution but also offers a fresh perspective on how birds dispersed across landmasses and different biomes during ancient times. Additionally, the scarcity of Cretaceous bird fossils in southern regions underscores the significance of this finding.

The researchers hope that these ancient bird footprints will inspire further exploration and research into the history of avian life in the Southern Hemisphere. By continuing to uncover the mysteries of early birds, scientists aim to gain a deeper understanding of their impact on the world and how they shaped ecosystems millions of years ago.

