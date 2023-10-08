Bywyd y Ddinas

A newly discovered undersea reservoir off the coast of New Zealand may hold the key to understanding “silent” earthquakes that occur in the Hikurangi Subduction Zone. The subduction zone, where the Pacific tectonic plate dives beneath the Australian tectonic plate, is responsible for generating a significant amount of pent-up energy. Scientists have long been puzzled by the diverse range of earthquakes observed along this zone, which is believed to be influenced by the presence of fluids.

Previous studies have indicated that hydration weakens faults within the subduction zone, but it is only recently that scientists have gained insight into the mechanisms behind this process. Additionally, researchers have begun to recognize the role of “slow slip” earthquakes, which gradually shift faults without being felt at the surface.

However, until now, there has been no direct geologic evidence to support the existence of a large water reservoir along the fault zone. Lead author Andrew Gase used seismic scans to create a 3D image of an ancient volcanic plateau, revealing thick layers of sediment surrounding buried volcanoes. Analysis of drill core samples showed that nearly half of the rock’s volume was composed of water.

This discovery is significant because underground water pressure is believed to play a role in releasing tectonic stress through slow-slip earthquakes. It is thought that water-rich sediments usually act as a trap for underground water, but in this case, the fault contained little of this typical material. Instead, researchers suspect that the ancient volcanoes and transformed rocks were carrying large volumes of water down into the fault.

These findings will contribute to ongoing research on the effects of trapped fluids on mega-thrust earthquakes. Scientists plan to model the influence of fluids on earthquakes throughout the region, which will ultimately help develop more accurate tsunami hazard calculations for New Zealand. This research brings us closer to understanding the dynamics of subduction zones and the potential risks they pose.

Sources: NZ Herald

By Vicky Stavropoulou

