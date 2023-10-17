The European Space Agency (ESA) has initiated a project called PAVER to create roadworthy surfaces on the Moon. This ambitious endeavor aims to pave over areas of activity on the lunar surface, including roads and landing pads, by utilizing a powerful laser to melt lunar dust into a solid glassy surface. The PAVER project is led by Germany’s BAM Institute of Materials Research and Testing, Aalen University, LIQUIFER Systems Group in Austria, and Germany’s Clausthal University of Technology.

The need for such a project arises from the challenges posed by lunar dust, which is ultra-fine, abrasive, and clingy. During the Apollo era, lunar dust caused significant problems, clogging equipment and eroding spacesuits. The accumulation of dust on the Apollo 17 lunar rover led to a threat of overheating, while the Soviet Union’s Lunokhod 2 rover succumbed to overheating when its radiator became covered in dust.

The PAVER project aims to overcome these challenges by melting simulated moondust using a 12-kilowatt carbon dioxide laser. This process creates triangular, hollow-centered geometric shapes that can be interlocked to form solid surfaces across large areas of lunar soil. These surfaces can potentially serve as roads or landing pads.

The resulting material is glasslike and brittle but can withstand downward compression forces. Even if it breaks, it can still be utilized and repaired as necessary. The team estimates that a 100 square meter landing pad with a thickness of two centimeters could be constructed in 115 days.

This project is a response to the call for ideas run by ESA’s Basic Activities through the Open Space Innovation Platform (OSIP), which seeks research ideas related to off-Earth manufacturing and construction. The PAVER project has been hailed as an effective investment, opening up multiple promising paths for further investigation.

As astronauts prepare to return to the lunar surface, the creation of roadworthy surfaces could significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of lunar exploration. The PAVER project presents a potential solution to the challenges posed by lunar dust, making the Moon more habitable and navigable for future missions.

