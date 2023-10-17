Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Gwyddonwyr yn Cynnig Cyfraith Natur Newydd: Ehangu ar Esblygiad

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Hydref 17, 2023
A group of nine scientists and philosophers have put forward a groundbreaking proposal for a new law of nature. This new law seeks to expand on Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, first described in his influential 1859 book “On the Origin of Species.” According to Darwin, biological species evolve over time by acquiring advantageous traits that promote survival and reproduction. This concept revolutionized scientific thought, leading to significant advancements in our understanding of the natural world.

Now, after 164 years, these scientists and philosophers argue that Darwin’s theory of evolution is just one manifestation of a much broader phenomenon. They propose that this phenomenon extends beyond biological species, encompassing atoms, minerals, planetary atmospheres, planets, stars, and more. In other words, they suggest that the principles underlying evolution can be observed at various levels of the natural world.

By expanding the scope of Darwin’s theory, these researchers hope to shed light on the fundamental processes that shape the universe. They believe that this new law of nature will provide a more comprehensive framework for understanding how everything in the universe, from microscopic particles to celestial bodies, undergoes change and adaptation over time.

This proposal has the potential to revolutionize not only our understanding of evolution but also our knowledge of the fundamental workings of the natural world. It highlights the interconnectedness and universal nature of the processes that drive change and adaptation across different scales. Scientists and philosophers are excited about the prospects of this new law, as it has the potential to provide a unified perspective on the workings of the universe.

Ffynonellau:

– Charles Darwin’s “On the Origin of Species”
– Mewnbwn gan asiantaethau amrywiol

(Note: No specific URLs given)

