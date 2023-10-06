Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Hydref 6, 2023
Mae Mynydd Iâ Anferth yn Gwrthdaro ag Ynys, Gan Osgoi Trychineb i Bengwiniaid

An incredible encounter between an enormous iceberg and a remote island has provided scientists with a fascinating glimpse into the collision of unstoppable forces. NASA’s Earth Observatory captured the moment in September when the colossal iceberg, known as D30-A, collided with Clarence Island off the coast of Antarctica.

Measuring a staggering 72 kilometers long by 20 kilometers wide, the iceberg approached the southeastern coast of the island before crashing into it and ultimately drifting away. Glaciologist Christopher Shuman explained that the iceberg did not remain stuck to the island due to the deep water and sheer drop-off on the eastern side of Clarence Island, allowing the iceberg to pass through.

Clarence Island serves as a crucial breeding area for approximately 200,000 chinstrap penguins. Fortunately, the penguins had already departed the island for their breeding season, averting a potentially disastrous outcome. Ecologist Heather Lynch emphasized that if the collision had occurred in December, when the penguins were actively breeding, it could have resulted in a failed breeding year, as even a few days of restricted access to the colony could lead to significant consequences.

NASA predicts that the iceberg will continue to drift east past the Horn of South America and be pushed north into the warmer waters of the Atlantic, where it will eventually melt. This encounter offers scientists valuable insights into the dynamic processes of icebergs and their potential impact on delicate ecosystems.

