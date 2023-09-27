Bywyd y Ddinas

Dadorchuddio Technolegau Newydd a Phŵer AI

Gwyddoniaeth

Gofodwr NASA a Gosmonau Rwsiaidd yn Dychwelyd i'r Ddaear Ar ôl Cenhadaeth Gofod Torri Record

ByRobert Andrew

Medi 27, 2023
Gofodwr NASA a Gosmonau Rwsiaidd yn Dychwelyd i'r Ddaear Ar ôl Cenhadaeth Gofod Torri Record

Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, successfully completed a groundbreaking 371-day mission in space and returned to Earth on Wednesday. Their extraordinary journey covered a distance of 157.4 million miles and completed 5,963 orbits of the Earth, setting a new record for the longest single spaceflight by an American.

The team safely undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft and landed in Kazakhstan, bringing an end to a mission that was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an unexpected leak in the Russian spacecraft detected in December 2022.

Frank Rubio, who launched into space on September 21, 2022, surpassed the previous record for the longest single United States spaceflight on September 11, 2023, which was previously held by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei for 355 days.

During his time aboard the ISS, Rubio made significant contributions to various scientific investigations. These included studying the adaptation of bacteria to spaceflight conditions and examining the effects of exercise on humans during extended missions. The findings from Rubio’s research will provide valuable insights as NASA prepares for future long-duration missions.

Despite the challenges and the unexpected extension of their mission, Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin remained dedicated to their work, advancing our understanding of life in space. Their remarkable achievements have not only contributed to scientific knowledge but have also set a new benchmark for future astronauts.

Ffynonellau:
- NASA

By Robert Andrew

Post Perthnasol

Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Gohirio Lansio Cenhadaeth Asteroid Psyche i Ddiweddaru Ffurfwedd Thruster

Medi 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Darganfod Ffosil Crwban Môr Hynafol yn Rhoi Mewnwelediad i Hanes Esblygiadol

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia
Gwyddoniaeth

Deall Cwcis a Pholisïau Preifatrwydd

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia

Fe golloch chi

Gwyddoniaeth

NASA yn Gohirio Lansio Cenhadaeth Asteroid Psyche i Ddiweddaru Ffurfwedd Thruster

Medi 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Darganfod Ffosil Crwban Môr Hynafol yn Rhoi Mewnwelediad i Hanes Esblygiadol

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Deall Cwcis a Pholisïau Preifatrwydd

Medi 29, 2023 Mamffo Brescia 0 Sylwadau
Gwyddoniaeth

Mae Llifogydd Afon Hynafol mewn Gwastadedd Gangetig yn Rhoi Mewnwelediad i Orlifogydd y Dyfodol

Medi 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Sylwadau