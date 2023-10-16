Bywyd y Ddinas

Peryglon Nanoplastigion a Halogiad Metelau mewn Ecosystemau Dŵr Croyw a Nodwyd gan Astudiaeth Ryngwladol

ByGabriel Botha

Hydref 16, 2023
Peryglon Nanoplastigion a Halogiad Metelau mewn Ecosystemau Dŵr Croyw a Nodwyd gan Astudiaeth Ryngwladol

An international study conducted by researchers from the University of Coimbra has revealed the potential risks associated with the contamination of nanoplastics and metals in freshwater ecosystems. The study, published in the journal Environmental Pollution, examined the effects of co-contamination on aquatic fungi and highlighted the facilitation of metal adsorption due to the functionalisation of nanoplastics.

The researchers, from the Faculty of Science and Technology at the University of Coimbra, collaborated with Harcourt Butler Technical University in India and Konkuk University in South Korea for the study. The first author, Juliana Barros, a PhD student in Biosciences, stressed the growing interest in studying the combined effects of pollutants on organisms. Nanoplastics, which are plastic fragments smaller than 1,000 nanometres, have become increasingly prevalent in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and cleaning products.

Freshwaters were identified as particularly vulnerable to contaminants due to their function as the interface between terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. The presence of metals in freshwater systems, primarily resulting from mining activities, further compounds the issue. The decomposition of organic matter in small watercourses is crucial for energy and nutrient transfer in the food chain, and aquatic hyphomycetes, a type of fungi, play a significant role in this process. These fungi enhance the palatability and nutritional quality of organic matter for consumption by invertebrates.

Laboratory tests were conducted using realistic concentrations of nanoplastics, specifically regular polystyrene and carboxylates, combined with copper. The study revealed that the co-exposure to nanoplastics and copper led to oxidative stress and membrane rupture in the aquatic hyphomycete Articulospora tetracladia. Furthermore, functionalized nanoplastics combined with copper resulted in a greater cellular response and inhibited the growth of the fungus.

This research underscores the need to further investigate the impact of nanoplastics and metal contamination on freshwater ecosystems and highlights the potential threats they pose to their proper functioning.

Ffynonellau:
– University of Coimbra (UC) Press Release via Lusa news agency
– Environmental Pollution Journal

