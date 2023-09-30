Cenhadaeth OSIRIS-REx: Casglu Samplau o Asteroid Bennu i Ddeall Tarddiad Ein Cysawd yr Haul

Scientists at NASA’s Southwest Research Institute are studying samples collected from the asteroid Bennu during the OSIRIS-REx mission. This mission, NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission, aims to gather a sample from a carbon-rich asteroid that likely underwent significant water-related alterations. By studying this sample, scientists hope to gain insights into the organic and water history of our solar system and its potential role in the formation of Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx mission was launched in September 2016 with the objective of collecting and delivering an asteroid sample to Earth. When the spacecraft approached Bennu for its brief landing, scientists were surprised by the surface’s firmness. Described as being like a ball pit, the surface caused the spacecraft to sink deeper than anticipated. However, this unexpected outcome turned out to be beneficial as it allowed for the collection of a larger quantity of material from the asteroid.

The importance of this sample lies in its potential to provide information about the formation of our solar system. Meteorites have already offered some insights, revealing different zones around the sun during its formation. The terrestrial planets, including Earth, formed closer to the sun, while the gas and ice giants formed further out. However, the source of Earth’s water and the origins of life remain unanswered questions.

Asteroids like Bennu serve as time capsules that preserve the early chemistry of our solar system, including water, organics, and other essential compounds. By analyzing a pristine sample from Bennu, scientists hope to better understand the chemical inventory present during Earth’s formation. On Earth, this record has been wiped out over time, making the study of asteroid samples crucial to unraveling the mysteries surrounding our planet’s origins.

The study of the Bennu sample promises to enhance our understanding of our solar system’s history and the factors that contributed to the development of Earth. The data obtained from this mission will shed light on the presence of water and organic materials during the early stages of our solar system, ultimately deepening our knowledge of our own planet’s formation and the emergence of life.